Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious

GloRilla didn't exactly address Shaq's request during the livestream. After people reacted to his proposal in the comments, Glo just cackled and then abruptly left Druski's live. It's not the first time she's interacted with Shaq either.



Earlier this year, GloRilla described the time when Shaq first contacted her following the success of her viral hit "FNF (Let's Go)." She told On The Radar about her first conversation with him on Instagram.



"It was so crazy. Shaq DM'd me," Glo said. "I was like 'Shaq?! Shaq like that joint?! He was like 'I like yo song. I like your new single'."