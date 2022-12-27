These Universities Are The Safest In Texas

Campus safety is always a top priority for students and families when choosing a college to attend.

Niche compiled a list of the state's safest colleges and universities. The website states, "The 2023 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment for little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage."

Here are the state's top 10 safest colleges and universities in Texas for 2023:

  1. Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie
  2. College of Health Care Professions- Houston Northwest in Houston
  3. Hallmark University in San Antonio
  4. Southwest University in El Paso
  5. Le Tourneau University in Longview
  6. South Texas College in McAllen
  7. San Jacinto College in Pasadena
  8. Weatherford College in Weatherford
  9. University of Texas-Health Science Center at San Antonio in San Antonio
  10. Texas College in Tyler

Check out the full list of the states's safest colleges and universities on Niche's website.

