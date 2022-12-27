This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Indiana, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is 3 Sisters Cafe in Indianapolis. Here's what Mashed said about it:

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day — and that's definitely true in Indianapolis, where 3 Sisters Cafe is serving up unique and tasty culinary creations that have made it one of the most popular morning eateries in the city for more than two decades. Funny enough, there are no sisters involved in this operation, but there are specialties like the Guy Fieri-approved blueberry goat cheese pie, lemon corncakes, and French dip-style roast pork sandwiches. And Fieri isn't the only one raving about 3 Sisters Cafe – USA Today calls it one of the best restaurants in Indianapolis.

