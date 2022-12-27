This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Kentucky, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Gralehaus in Louisville. Here's what Mashed said about it:

In Louisville, Kentucky, some of the best food in town can be found in a century-old Victorian home that's been converted into what they call the city's first "bed and beverage," a small inn with a cafe on the first floor that serves up way more than just drinks. Gralehaus has become a local favorite, with its scratch-made menu that offers "southern-style cooking using the rich culinary traditions of Kentucky and memories of mothers' and grandmothers' cooking." Expect comfort food with a twist, like Lamb and Grits, or their take on a cheesy fried bologna sandwich, which Guy Fieri called "straight up legit awesome." It also happens to be a favorite of another celebrity chef, Damaris Phillips, who joined Fieri in the Gralehaus episode of his program.

