This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada, According To Guy Fieri

By Dani Medina

December 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In Nevada, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is John Mull's Road Kill Grill in Las Vegas. Here's what Mashed said about it:

When in Vegas, you can bet on getting an incredible meal at John Mull's Road Kill Grill. Don't be fooled by the name — this family barbecue business has been smoking high-quality meats for more than three decades, and doing it right. Guy Fieri absolutely raved over the 16-hour cured, applewood-smoked, house-made sausage hot links, saying "this has got to be one of the best, not just on Triple-D... I'm talking in general." And you can't really beat those odds.

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.

