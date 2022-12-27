This Is The Best Restaurant In New Mexico, According To Guy Fieri

By Dani Medina

December 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show from each state. In New Mexico, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Slow Roasted Bocadillos in Albuquerque. Here's what Mashed said about it:

You can find great flavor for a good cause in New Mexico at Slow Roasted Bocadillos. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the restaurant was started by one woman selling burritos out of the back of a truck. Now, it's become a local favorite serving up scratch-made artisan sandwiches stuffed with meats that are cooked for at least 12 hours. And that's not all. Bocadillos also provides over a thousand meals a day for local schools before opening up each day. Guy Fieri's favorite was the homemade biscuits and green chili gravy: "This isn't your grandma's gravy, let me tell you that much," he said.

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.

