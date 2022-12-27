This Is The Best Restaurant In Texas, According To Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant.

His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?

Mashed compiled a list of the highest ranked restaurants featured on the show. In Texas, the best show featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is Pecan Lodge in Dallas. Here's what Mashed said about it:

You know what they say about Texas. The barbecue is definitely better, and Pecan Lodge in Dallas has some of the best. The signature dish is beef brisket, of course, and Pecan Lodges smokes theirs for up to 18 hours and serves it with house-made barbecue sauce. This Texas joint is also serving up ribs, pulled pork, and something called the "The Hot Mess," a sweet potato smothered with brisket, chipotle cream cheese and butter.

Pecan Lodge is located at 2702 Main St. in Dallas.

Check out the full list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants by state.