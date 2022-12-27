Joe Golding to the rescue!

When flight cancellations left the UTEP men's basketball coach and a few Pitt football players stranded in Dallas, Golding saved the day with a ride back to El Paso. The Panthers are scheduled to face UCLA in the Sun Bowl on UTEP's campus on Friday.

Samuel Okunlola, Jake Frantl and Hudson Primus made the more-than-600-mile journey from Dallas to El Paso with Golding, his wife and two sons on Monday (December 26), ESPN reports. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters what went down.

"Joe Golding, head basketball coach at Texas-El Paso here in town ... him and his wife and child, they picked up and took our three guys and drove them because the flight was delayed to get them here for practice. They got here late last night. Just want to give a shoutout to those guys," said Narduzzi, who reportedly didn't even know Golding before Monday.