Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph 'Jo' Mersa Marley Passes Away At 31

By Tony M. Centeno

December 28, 2022

Jo Mersa Marley
Photo: Getty Images

Reggae artist Joseph "Jo" Mersa Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, has passed away.

On Tuesday, December 27, TMZ confirmed that the son of Stephen Marley was found dead in his car in Miami after he suffered from an asthma attack. He was only 31. Jo Mersa spent the beginning of his life in Jamaica before he moved to Miami with his family at age 11. He's one of 11 siblings. As of this report, the Marley family has not issued a formal statement. Naturally, Jo Mersa was surrounded by music all throughout his life.

He even performed with his father and uncle Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, which also comprised of his aunts Sharon and Cadella. Since then, Jo Mersa had established his own lane in the reggae world. According to Rolling Stone, he released his first song in 2010 called “My Girl," which is a collaboration with Daniel Bambaata. After spending four years performing and writing more music, Jo Mersa delivered his debut EP Comfortable.

He continued to release other joint efforts with his brother Yohan Marley, his uncle Damien "Jr Gong" Marley and his cousin Skip Marley before he released his most recent project Eternal. His final body of work features Melii, Busy Signal, Black-Am-I and Kabak Pyramid. Jo Mersa had just performed at several shows and events in South Florida last month following the release of Maffio's collaboration with Jo, Julian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley called "Blessings"

In the hours after he passed away, numerous artists took to social media to mourn Jo Mersa's death like Capleton, DJ Khaled, and more. See their tributes below. Rest in peace Jo Mersa Marley.

