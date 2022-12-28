Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph 'Jo' Mersa Marley Passes Away At 31

He even performed with his father and uncle Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, which also comprised of his aunts Sharon and Cadella. Since then, Jo Mersa had established his own lane in the reggae world. According to Rolling Stone, he released his first song in 2010 called “My Girl," which is a collaboration with Daniel Bambaata. After spending four years performing and writing more music, Jo Mersa delivered his debut EP Comfortable.



He continued to release other joint efforts with his brother Yohan Marley, his uncle Damien "Jr Gong" Marley and his cousin Skip Marley before he released his most recent project Eternal. His final body of work features Melii, Busy Signal, Black-Am-I and Kabak Pyramid. Jo Mersa had just performed at several shows and events in South Florida last month following the release of Maffio's collaboration with Jo, Julian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley called "Blessings"

