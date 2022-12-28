Garbage is one of the few acts that can say they've recorded a Bond theme; however, the experience wasn't a joyous one for the band at the time. During a recent interview with NME, singer Shirley Manson recalled the "hate" and "negativity" they endured from fans for writing the title track to 1999's The World Is Not Enough.

“We were really proud of it and felt like we met the moment, but I guess people saw us as this alternative rock band – which in many ways we were, and remain so. But they felt that we had ‘sold out’, which is such a tired and tawdry attitude towards any rock musician who wants to expand themselves and step into different music and expression," she said. "It was such a hackneyed attempt to keep us all in our little cages.”

“It’s tough; especially on younger artists," Manson continued. "We were much older when this amazing opportunity came around, but it’s still difficult to stomach. It really affected our career moving forwards, in a somewhat destructive fashion. Luckily we are tenacious bast**ds and survived that onslaught of negativity.”

When asked what advice she had for anyone with the opportunity to record a Bond theme in the future, Manson didn't hold back. “You’re gonna get the s**t beaten out of you, which is true of us and the people who followed us," she said bluntly. The only person who got a free pass was Billie Eilish. Sam Smith got savaged, Adele got savaged, we got savaged; it’s just par of the course."

“Then time passes and people forget that they want to hate on you," she added. "Then the song stands on its own two feet and suddenly we’re always in the top 10 of favourite Bond songs. It’s silly.”