These Are 'The Only Two True Musical Geniuses' Courtney Love Has Ever Known
By Katrina Nattress
December 28, 2022
Courtney Love has always praised her late husband Kurt Cobain, and it's no surprise she considers him one of the musical greats; however, during a recent visit to the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the former Hole frontwoman revealed the only other person she believes to be a "musical genius."
“Lana [Del Rey] and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known,” Love said. “And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”
“She’s a genius, too. She’s got the integrity that Kurt had," she continued. "The only two people I know that I can say… By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f**ked up!”
Elsewhere in the interview, Love also admitted she's now cool with the surviving members of Nirvana, saying: “Our kids are gonna be doing business together, their kids are gonna be doing business…” She also recalled the story of how current Foo Fighters member Pat Smear joined Nirvana: “I remember Kurt being like, ‘Do you know anybody happy that can be in my band?'” She suggested Smear, who used to play for the Germs, cautioning: “He’s maybe not the world’s best guitar player… but he’s really happy.”
Listen to the full interview above.