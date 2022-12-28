Courtney Love has always praised her late husband Kurt Cobain, and it's no surprise she considers him one of the musical greats; however, during a recent visit to the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the former Hole frontwoman revealed the only other person she believes to be a "musical genius."

“Lana [Del Rey] and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known,” Love said. “And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”

“She’s a genius, too. She’s got the integrity that Kurt had," she continued. "The only two people I know that I can say… By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f**ked up!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Love also admitted she's now cool with the surviving members of Nirvana, saying: “Our kids are gonna be doing business together, their kids are gonna be doing business…” She also recalled the story of how current Foo Fighters member Pat Smear joined Nirvana: “I remember Kurt being like, ‘Do you know anybody happy that can be in my band?'” She suggested Smear, who used to play for the Germs, cautioning: “He’s maybe not the world’s best guitar player… but he’s really happy.”

Listen to the full interview above.