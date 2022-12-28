This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year

The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration.

WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."

According to the list, Louisville is the 16th-best city for ringing in the new year. The city was 15th overall for entertainment and food, 55th overall for costs, and 75th overall for safety and accessibility.

Here are the top 10 cities in the US for ringing in the new year:

New York, NY Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Washington, DC Chicago, IL Los Angelos, CA Seattle, WA

Check out the full list on WalletHub's website.