The Craziest Texas Crime Stories We Found In 2022

As the new year approaches, this is a time to look back and reflect on what a year it has been. It's been a crazy year to say the least, but nothing says crazy better than this roundup of crime stories in the Lone Star State. From fatal relationship problems and headbutts to meth binges and bitten off ears, here's a look at the wildest crime stories we found in Texas in 2022.

Deputies responded to the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Houston for reports of a truck on fire. Upon arrival, officials discovered what was in the bed of Jay Rojas' truck — a lit BBQ pit that was causing a large fire.