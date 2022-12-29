The Craziest Texas Crime Stories We Found In 2022
By Dani Medina
December 29, 2022
As the new year approaches, this is a time to look back and reflect on what a year it has been. It's been a crazy year to say the least, but nothing says crazy better than this roundup of crime stories in the Lone Star State. From fatal relationship problems and headbutts to meth binges and bitten off ears, here's a look at the wildest crime stories we found in Texas in 2022.
Houston Man Arrested For Driving With Lit BBQ Pit In Truck While Intoxicated
Deputies responded to the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Houston for reports of a truck on fire. Upon arrival, officials discovered what was in the bed of Jay Rojas' truck — a lit BBQ pit that was causing a large fire.
Houston Rapper With Lyrics About Robbing ATMs Arrested For Robbing ATM
Ladesion Riley, a YouTuber from Houston, posted a music video with lyrics about robbing ATMs out of state. In the song, called "Make It Home," Riley raps about having thousands of dollars in his car, avoiding a police chase and making it home. Police tracked down the four suspects, who used a getaway car that was rended from Hertz. Two vehicles were discovered at a Motel 6 in Dickson and detectives witnessed what appeared to be the suspects loading cash into a vehicle. The four suspects were taken into custody and the money was recovered.
Odessa Woman Allegedly Kills Her Husband: 'I Wish I Was Sorry But I'm Not'
"I wish I was sorry but I'm not," Stephanie Tuell was heard saying moments before police read her rights. In her opening statement, the 37-year-old woman added, "No one messes with my kids." Tuell was officially charged with intentionally and knowingly killing her husband (first degree).
Passenger On Flight Out Of Houston Causes Emergency Landing Because 'Jesus Told Her To'
Passenger Elom Agbegninou allegedly shoved one of the flight attendants and started to pull at the exit door handle before she was restrained. She then bit the right thigh of a passenger who tried to help restrain her. She reportedly told the passenger she bit that "Jesus told her to fly to Ohio" and to open the exit door.
Houston Man Crashes Stolen Ambulance Into Whataburger Then Runs Into Kitchen
Joshua Vega allegedly entered the wrong end of the Whataburger drive-thru and crashed into the car waiting in line to pick up their food. The impact from the crash caused the car to hit the car behind it in the drive-thru line. "Some dude just came in an ambulance and crashed it. Just came flying in the parking lot and hit it, head on. He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast.' And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood," the driver of the car said.
Lubbock Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Says He's 'Bad At Drinking And Driving'
Bobby Chris Reyes reportedly told an officer he had three whiskey drinks, but later recanted his statement. An officer asked the man why he was there and Reyes said something "to the effect of 'I was drinking and driving and I'm bad at it.'" Police also asked Reyes to recite the alphabet from F to R, to which he replied, "F123758."
Fort Worth Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
Witnesses said John Birdwell and his wife's father Robert Bearden were having a conversation about the son-in-law's marriage and Bearden was trying to get him to sign divorce papers. Birdwell allegedly grabbed Bearden's head and headbutted him three times. They both fell to the ground, but Birdwell tried to continue the assault, police said, while Bearden was apparently unconscious. Patrons at the bar pulled him away.
Poteet Man On 'Meth Binge' Steals Police Car, Intentionally Runs Into People
Reynaldo R. Ruiz told police he "intentionally attempted to hit as many police cars and officers as he could" and also confessed to "being on an extended methamphetamine binge."
San Antonio Woman Stabs Boyfriend For 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'
Cassandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend went back to her place after drinking at a bar. An arrest warrant affidavit states the woman was "confrontational" and accused her boyfriend of "not helping her with the bills." The situation escalated, however, and Gutierrez allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him multiple times in his neck, right hand, left leg and back.
Houston Man Accused Of Biting Part Of Victim's Ear Off During Assault
The suspect approached the victim from behind and struck them in the face. The suspect then tackled and partially bit off the victim's ear before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
San Antonio Woman Sets Boyfriend's House On Fire After Another Woman Answers His Phone
Senaida Soto tried to FaceTime her boyfriend, but a woman answered the phone. Turns out the woman was actually just a relative of Soto's boyfriend. This upset Soto so much that she went to his house and lit his living room couch on fire. She recorded a video of the couch in flames, which showed the fire spreading and ultimately causing $50,000 worth of damage. While the house was on fire, Soto reportedly texted her boyfriend "I hope your house is okay."
Kerrville Man Allegedly Stabs Another Man For Revving His Car Engine Too Loud
The victim and a witness said a physical altercation occurred with a person in the Walmart parking lot on Junction Highway. The suspect, ID'ed as Charles Frank Ottesen, confronted the 30-year-old victim about revving his car engine loudly — and then the altercation became physical. The victim said he was assaulted with a knife and sustained lacerations to his face and head.
Houston Woman Says She Got An STD After A Man Urinated In Her Water Bottle
Lucio Catarino Diaz was arrested after allegedly urinating in a co-worker's water bottle, ultimately passing on his herpes simplex 1 to her, an incurable sexually transmitted disease. Two more female employees have tested positive for the same disease — adding on two more charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a deadly weapon. He was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Temple Woman On Meth Tries To Kidnap Toddler At H-E-B: 'I Will Kill You'
"(Ashley Chandelle Allen) grabs (my son’s) wrist and starts cussing at me yelling all these obscene things and says ‘Give me my baby. Give me my baby or I will kill you,'" Megan Weathersbee recalled of the incident. The mother was able to get her son safely out of the stall and into the store, where she started yelling to employees that "she's trying to kidnap my kid."
Lewisville Man Kills Ex-Wife While Talking To 911 Operator About Failed Marriage
A woman on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator was fatally shot by her ex-husband as she was telling authorities about her marriage that recently ended. The man took his own life shortly after.