Theophilus London's Family Says He's Been Missing Since July

"The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. London is 35 years old, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."



Born in Trinidad & Tobago and raised in New York City, London has been active in the music industry since he released his debut EP Lovers Holiday in 2011. He's gone on to work with other major artists like Big Boi, Azealia Banks and Kanye West, who executively produced his 2014 album Vibes. Since the distress signal was sent out, numerous tipsters have flooded Noel's Instagram comments with unconfirmed claims that he was last spotted in L.A. back in October. His father Larry London also released his own statement about his missing son.



"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," London Sr. added. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."



Anyone with concrete evidence of his whereabouts should contact Theo's family or the LAPD.