This Is Florida's Most Iconic Sandwich

Florida is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as the beloved key lime pie. Some cities in the Sunshine State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich.

24/7 Wall St. consulted many news sites, including Insider, Thirllist, and Delish, to determine each state's most iconic sandwich. According to the website, Florida's most popular sandwich is the Cuban! Here's why writers chose this sandwich:

"When Cubans migrated to Southern Florida, they brought along their favorite sandwich – the Cuban. Today, the sandwich has become a source of a friendly rivalry between Miami and Tampa. Whoever created the sandwich, the Cuban is a pork lover’s delight. Made with pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles, the sandwich is toasted in a plancha, a press similar to a panini press but without the grooves."

If you want to try a Cuban, writers suggest you head to The Floridian on West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.