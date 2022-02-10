Super Bowl Halftime Collaborations That Were Totally Unexpected

The Super Bowl isn’t just about the touchdowns, tough tackles and Hail Marys. Since Michael Jackson’s extravagant performance changed the halftime show game in the early '90s, viewers also have a show-stopping halftime performance to look forward to every year.

Not only has the NFL scored some major superstars like Prince, Madonna, Beyoncé, Britney Spears and The Rolling Stones, but the mid-game show is also known for its genre-crossing performances that take the stage. In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl LVII this Sunday (February 12), iHeartRadio has compiled a list of the most unexpected halftime performances to date. Before Rihanna takes the stage this Sunday, check out these one-of-a-kind collabs below.