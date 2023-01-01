Man Accused Of Killing Idaho Students Stalked Them For Weeks: Report

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly stalked them for several weeks, according to the Daily Mail.

An anonymous source told the outlet that cellphone location data showed that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in the same location as the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

"Not sure if they ever interacted - but his cell phone pings followed their every move for weeks," the anonymous source said.

Kohberger was taken into custody at his family's home in Pennslyvania on Friday (December 30) following a nearly seven-week investigation.

Kohberger is being held without bail at the Monroe County Correctional Facility and is facing an extradition hearing next week.

Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN that his client will waive his right to a hearing to expedite his return to Idaho, where he is facing charges of murder.

"Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar said.