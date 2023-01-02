Bills Player Collapses On Field; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended

Monday's (January 2) game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was officially suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, ESPN's John Parry confirmed during the game's live broadcast.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter.

"The game has been temporarily suspended until further notification," the Bengals tweeted.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

Both teams were at midfield when Hamlin was taken away in the ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Hamlin's family was with him when he was transported to the hospital.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground at around 8:55 p.m. and ESPN diverted its live broadcast from the field to the studio at around 9:08 p.m.

The game was temporarily suspended at 9:17 p.m.