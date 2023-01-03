Carly Pearce To Give iHeartLand Its First Country Performance: How To Watch

Carly Pearce is kicking off 2023 with a special performance in the Metaverse in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox, as part of iHeartLand's first iHeartCountry event!

During iHeartRadio LIVE with Carly Pearce, fans will be treated to a special performance from the country star featuring some of her biggest hits, including "What He Didn’t Do," and so much more. While on Roblox, check out backstage for some more exclusive Carly content. And, if you're in Fortnite, fans can play "How Fan Are You?" featuring all the Carly trivia!

Fans can watch iHeartRadio LIVE with Carly Pearce in iHeartLand at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Thursday, January 12th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Following the success of her deeply personal 2021 album 29: Written In Stone, Carly Pearce fans have much to look forward to in the year ahead. In a message on social media, paired with a look back on 2022, the country star shared, "It's hard to remember at the end of each year what all has happened. Life moves REALLY fast & it’s easy when the dust settles around this time, to wonder 'did I have a good year?'… then I watch this. With tears currently falling down my face, THANK YOU. Thank you for another unbelievably awesome, unexpected, blessed, exhausting, dream come true year. I have a lot to share in 2023, so I have a feeling it might be our best yet."