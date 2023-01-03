Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Responds To Fan Mistaking Him For Female Singer

Lewis Capaldi started off the new year by being mistaken for another famous Scottish singer, and while comparisons to great singers are typically a nice compliment, he was a bit thrown by the fact that the singer is a woman in her 60s.

Following Capaldi's New Year's Eve appearance for the BBC's Hogmanay celebrations, a fan on TikTok told the crooner that their dad caught the performance on TV and "thought you were Susan Boyle." Boyle famously appeared on Britain's Got Talent, skyrocketing to fame for her cover of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables.

The "Before You Go" singer-songwriter responded to the comment in a video shared to his TikTok, looking disappointed as his song "Pointless" played in the background, joking that it was a "great start to the new year."

"i dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s," he captioned the video referencing Boyle's iconic performance.