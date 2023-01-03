Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Responds To Fan Mistaking Him For Female Singer
By Sarah Tate
January 3, 2023
Lewis Capaldi started off the new year by being mistaken for another famous Scottish singer, and while comparisons to great singers are typically a nice compliment, he was a bit thrown by the fact that the singer is a woman in her 60s.
Following Capaldi's New Year's Eve appearance for the BBC's Hogmanay celebrations, a fan on TikTok told the crooner that their dad caught the performance on TV and "thought you were Susan Boyle." Boyle famously appeared on Britain's Got Talent, skyrocketing to fame for her cover of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables.
The "Before You Go" singer-songwriter responded to the comment in a video shared to his TikTok, looking disappointed as his song "Pointless" played in the background, joking that it was a "great start to the new year."
"i dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s," he captioned the video referencing Boyle's iconic performance.
The original TikTok user replied to Capaldi's desperate attempt at not being compared to older women by commenting, "If it helps, my dad does feel bad."
Even after the exchange, fans still had fun with the Scottish singer in the comments, responding with thought-provoking insights like, "To be fair I've never seen Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle in the same room," "Susan Boyle is an icon take the compliment," and "I thought Susan Boyle was your mum?" Another user flipped the comparison, writing, "So what I'm hearing is Susan Boyle looks like a good looking fella, who can sing and is funny. I hope Susan Boyle enjoys her compliments."
2023 is going to be a big year for Capaldi, who is not only getting ready to drop his long-awaited sophomore album in May but who is preparing to hit the road for a world tour, which kicks off in March.