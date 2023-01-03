Suspect In Idaho College Student Murders Waives Extradition

By Bill Galluccio

January 3, 2023

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students
Photo: Getty Images

Bryan Kohberger waived extradition during his appearance at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (January 3).

Kohberger's lawyer, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, said that Tuesday's hearing was a "formality proceeding."

Kohberger was taken into custody on Friday (December 30) after a nearly seven-week-long investigation into the murders of Kaylee GoncalvesMadison MogenXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Authorities have been tightlipped about their investigation but vowed to release more details once Kohberger appears in court in Idaho and is formally charged.

LaBar, who is not handling Kohberger's defense against the murder charges, said his client expects to be exonerated.

"It is a little out of character, he said, this is not him. He believes he's going to be exonerated — that's what he believes, those were his words, so he's really been very easy to talk to, actually, and he's in a calm demeanor like I stated," LaBar told NBC's TODAY.

