Tesla Plunges Over 250-Foot Cliff, 2 Children, 2 Adults Survive Crash

Two adults and two children were rescued after their Tesla plunged over a 250-foot cliff in San Mateo County, California.

The car was traveling down the Pacific Coast Highway and fell over the cliff near Devil's Slide. As the Tesla rolled down the cliffside, it flipped several times before landing on its tires.

The Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit responded to the scene and began to rappel down the cliff when they noticed movement in the vehicle.

"We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle. So, that actually was a really hopeful moment for us," CAL FIRE/Coastside Fire Incident Commander Brian Pottenger said.

Officials then called in helicopters to assist with the rescue operation. While rescuers waited for the helicopters, firefighters rappeled back down the mountain and hoisted the two children, ages four and nine, to safety.

Miraculously, all four passengers survived the crash and suffered only moderate injuries, and were taken to the hospital. No other details were provided about the accident.

The Golden Gate Division Air Operations shared a dramatic video of the helicopter rescue on Facebook.

"It was an incredible effort by all involved and truly exemplified the professionalism and dedication of our Bay Area first responders!"