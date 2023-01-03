Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way

By Dani Medina

January 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas family's Christmas travel plans were disrupted when Southwest Airlines canceled their flight. Even though they were able to hop on a different flight, their luggage was still missing for almost a week.

Cecilia Guerrero of New Braunfels was looking online for information on how to find and claim her family's missing luggage when she stumbled on a local news outlet's coverage of Southwest's flight cancellations. That's when she found her family's belongings in the background of KXAN reporter Tahera Rahman's coverage of missing luggage.

"I saw our luggage there and I was like, 'That has to be our luggage!'" she told KXAN. Cecilia saw her and her granddaughter's luggage in the coverage and her husband's suitcase was found when they went to the airport. This serendipitous occasion happened on Cecilia's birthday, December 30!

Southwest Airlines has since apologized for "falling short" this holiday season. In an email to customers, CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the "unique combination of events" that caused thousands of flights to be delayed and canceled. Those who were impacted by these challenges are encouraged to reach out to the airline to request refunds, reimbursements and information on lost luggage.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.