Ellie Goulding Responds To Ed Sheeran & Niall Horan Cheating Rumor

By Lavender Alexandria

January 4, 2023

Ellie Goulding took on some long-running fan rumors by responding to a comment under one of her TikTok posts. The video itself didn't have anything to do with the rumors directly, but saw Goulding dancing to a song by Harry Styles — whose former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan is who Goulding is accused of cheating with.

The original commenter said "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr" which got a response from Goulding herself. Her reply states "False!!!! but also slay," which generated dozens of responses from fans.

Whether or not Goulding and Ed Sheeran dated, as the commenter claims, is actually something still up for debate as both artists have given inconsistent answers to questions about their involvement in the years since. The rumors of Goulding's infidelity also extend to Sheeran's song "Don't" which contains lyrics about being cheated on.

Sheeran never confirmed that the song was about Goulding and Horan but has also never outright denied it. As a result, the rumors have continued to swell for years even after her 2019 marriage to Caspar Jopling. Goulding released a trio of new singles in 2022 and is building up toward the release of her 5th studio album early next month.

