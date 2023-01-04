Ellie Goulding Responds To Ed Sheeran & Niall Horan Cheating Rumor

Ellie Goulding took on some long-running fan rumors by responding to a comment under one of her TikTok posts. The video itself didn't have anything to do with the rumors directly, but saw Goulding dancing to a song by Harry Styles — whose former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan is who Goulding is accused of cheating with.

The original commenter said "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr" which got a response from Goulding herself. Her reply states "False!!!! but also slay," which generated dozens of responses from fans.