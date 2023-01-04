FBI Raises Reward For Info On Suspect Who Planted Pipe Bomb To $500,000

By Bill Galluccio

January 4, 2023

Photo: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is raising the reward to $500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who left pipe bombs in Washington D.C., the night before the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The reward was previously set at $100,000.

Authorities released photos and videos of the suspect planting pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee. Investigators have received nearly 500 tips and conducted around 1,000 interviews as they work tirelessly to identify the suspect. They have also poured over nearly 40,000 video files and visited over 1,200 residences and businesses in the area.

"The unknown individual wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The individual carried a backpack. Some of the components of the devices include: 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips, and homemade black powder," the FBI said in a news release.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.