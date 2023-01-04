FBI Raises Reward For Info On Suspect Who Planted Pipe Bomb To $500,000

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is raising the reward to $500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who left pipe bombs in Washington D.C., the night before the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The reward was previously set at $100,000.

Authorities released photos and videos of the suspect planting pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee. Investigators have received nearly 500 tips and conducted around 1,000 interviews as they work tirelessly to identify the suspect. They have also poured over nearly 40,000 video files and visited over 1,200 residences and businesses in the area.

"The unknown individual wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The individual carried a backpack. Some of the components of the devices include: 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips, and homemade black powder," the FBI said in a news release.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.