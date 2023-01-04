Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
January 4, 2023
Rapper Finesse2tymes is offering more context to the outrageous shooting that happened while he was performing at a show in Memphis.
On Tuesday, January 3, a video of the 30-year-old rapper talking about the incident surfaced on social media. In the clip, Finesse, who just dropped his 90 Days project last month, explained what happened before the shooting went down next to the My Canna Buds store in Knoxville on Sunday night. He claimed one of the promoters was "intoxicated" before a fight broke out right next to him as he was performing. That's when gun shots were fired.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Finesse2Tymes Speaks On Incident In Knoxville, TN pic.twitter.com/fuTRd3JzZ8— First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 3, 2023
Police officers were already on-site when they responded to the shooting at the concert held next to the My Canna Buds store. Three people were injured in the shooting. They were transferred to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Although a couple of shots were fired, police said they discovered at least seven firearms at the scene.
According to WVLT in Knoxville, two men were charged in connection to the incident. Jackie Netterville and Gino Mickens were each charged with reckless endangerment. Mickens was arrested shortly after the shooting while Netterville is still on the run. After the shooting, some people, including a promoter, claimed that the rapper's team stole money from the store and alleged that the shooting was a setup. Finesse shut that rumor down real quick.
“Yall goofy MTFs betta quit lying on my name, aint nobody robbed no damn body," he wrote in a Snapchat post. "MTF I got paid my front end before I hit duh stage… Everybody chasing MTF clout damn duh year just started. Talking about my security robbed dem… Naw this on my kids them folk tried to set me up so they wouldn’t have 2 pay a n***a duh backend which I showed them love and told duh MTFs they could make it off duh door and pay me my bac ends afta duh show…I was sitting down when duh bo came up and did dat hoe s**t ion know why MTFs playing wit me I’m on my federally probation.”
finesse tryna act like he ain kno dat was joseph who was next to him but mentioning dis man name on snapchat tryna be funny if u cant see right thru ts u slowPosted by Nae Nillaa on Monday, January 2, 2023
he jus made this up otw bac to the cabin had toPosted by Nae Nillaa on Monday, January 2, 2023