Police officers were already on-site when they responded to the shooting at the concert held next to the My Canna Buds store. Three people were injured in the shooting. They were transferred to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Although a couple of shots were fired, police said they discovered at least seven firearms at the scene.



According to WVLT in Knoxville, two men were charged in connection to the incident. Jackie Netterville and Gino Mickens were each charged with reckless endangerment. Mickens was arrested shortly after the shooting while Netterville is still on the run. After the shooting, some people, including a promoter, claimed that the rapper's team stole money from the store and alleged that the shooting was a setup. Finesse shut that rumor down real quick.



“Yall goofy MTFs betta quit lying on my name, aint nobody robbed no damn body," he wrote in a Snapchat post. "MTF I got paid my front end before I hit duh stage… Everybody chasing MTF clout damn duh year just started. Talking about my security robbed dem… Naw this on my kids them folk tried to set me up so they wouldn’t have 2 pay a n***a duh backend which I showed them love and told duh MTFs they could make it off duh door and pay me my bac ends afta duh show…I was sitting down when duh bo came up and did dat hoe s**t ion know why MTFs playing wit me I’m on my federally probation.”

