This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Pasta

What's the one thing you go to an Italian restaurant for? Pasta, of course! Whether you're hankering for a plate of lasagna or chicken fettuccine, or want to taste something original, there's no shortage of eateries serving delicious pasta dishes in the United States.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found every state's best restaurant for pasta. Writers looked at their own data, information from popular foodie websites, and regional and local sources to curate their list:

"While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house."

According to the website, Florida's top pick is Macchialina! Here's why it was chosen:

"Rare wines, handmade pasta dishes, creative use of seasonal ingredients, and an array of specialty martinis make Macchialina a one-of-a-kind establishment. Whether you get the cavatelli, gnocchi, tagliolini, or spaghetti pomodoro, you really can’t go wrong."