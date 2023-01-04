WATCH: Cruise Ship Rescues Nearly 2 Dozen Migrants Near The Coast Of Cuba

Nearly two dozen migrants were rescued by a cruise ship near the coast of Cuba on Monday (January 2). The Celebrity Beyond cruise ship found the group stranded in the water, packed into a tiny boat made of wood and styrofoam.

Captain Kate McCue expertly positioned the 1,703-foot ship so they could intercept the tiny vessel. Crew members helped the migrants onboard and provided them with food and blankets.

McCue shared a video of the dramatic rescue on Instagram.

"Thank you to all the crew who made this rescue possible. Chief Officer Nikos, you will always be my eagle eyes," she wrote.