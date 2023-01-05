Kali Uchis Announces Plans To Release Two New Albums In 2023

Earlier today, Kali Uchis released a new live performance video to her YouTube channel. In the video, she sings her 2015 song "Melting" which has recently experienced an unexpected viral breakthrough on TikTok. But during the video's instant premiere, she posted a comment that got her fans' attention.

"KU3 & KU4 2023" she commented, in reference to her upcoming third and fourth studio albums. She further confirmed in a tweet afterward that one of her albums is in English and the other is in Spanish, and that both are coming in 2023. "Dropping both 2023," as she explained.