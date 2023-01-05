Melted Butter Clogs Historic Wisconsin Canal, Storm Drains

A dairy plant recently caught fire in Wisconsin, sending melted butter flowing through the building and later seeping into a historic canal and nearby storm drains.

The fire broke out at a dairy processing and packing plant owned by Associated Milk Producers Inc. in Portage at about 9 p.m., according to the Portage Fire Department. Firefighters were advised about smoke and fire visible on the roof of the multi-story structure as they were enroute. Response teams were initially unable to to access the building as they "were pushed back by the heat and smoke," not to mention a stream of melted butter flowing from the building.

Firefighters from multiple departments were eventually able to contain the fire after "multiple hours," according to the Portage Fire Department. A hazmat team was also dispatched to the scene to "attempt to contain the runoff" pouring into the Portage Canal as well as nearby storm drains. The canal, considered a historical landmark, has had plans for reconstruction underway for years. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Officials were able to determine the fire began inside a room of the plant used for storing butter, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire, however, remains under investigation.