Shawnna Responds To Keith Murray After He Shared Their Alleged Sex Story

Shawnna wasn't the only one to refute Keith Murray's wild claims. The New York rapper, who's appeared on hits with LL Cool J, G. Dep and Mary J. Blige, also said he had sexual relations with Foxy Brown. In his story about Brown, Murray claimed that he slept with her while she was in a relationship with West coast rapper Kurupt.



“That’s when I knew females are no f**king good,” Murray said. “She’s a main artist, wopping me off, married to this dude. But I don’t know if they were married at that time. It was around that era and they was beefing with the other girl Kurupt was with at that time. Word.”



Foxy Brown didn't seem to appreciate his version of the story. She reportedly responded to his version of events with a famous line from LL Cool J's "I Shot Ya (Remix)."



“N****z Ain’t Pop Since I Shot Ya,” Brown wrote.

