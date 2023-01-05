Shawnna Responds To Keith Murray After He Shared Their Alleged Sex Story

By Tony M. Centeno

January 5, 2023

Shawnna & Keith Murray
Photo: Getty Images/YouTube via The Art of Dialogue

Def Squad MC Keith Murray had the social media going wild over his outrageous story about an alleged sexual encounter he had with rapper Shawnna. Not long after his went viral, Ludacris' former Disturbing Tha Peace artist herself had to respond.

On Thursday, January 5, the Chicago native took to Instagram to react to the dramatically detailed account Murray provided in his recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. In a series of hilarious posts on her timeline, Shawnna dismissed his claims and said people will believe anything on the Internet.

"Y'all believe anything," she wrote in her caption. "Get help."

Shawnna wasn't the only one to refute Keith Murray's wild claims. The New York rapper, who's appeared on hits with LL Cool J, G. Dep and Mary J. Blige, also said he had sexual relations with Foxy Brown. In his story about Brown, Murray claimed that he slept with her while she was in a relationship with West coast rapper Kurupt.

“That’s when I knew females are no f**king good,” Murray said. “She’s a main artist, wopping me off, married to this dude. But I don’t know if they were married at that time. It was around that era and they was beefing with the other girl Kurupt was with at that time. Word.”

Foxy Brown didn't seem to appreciate his version of the story. She reportedly responded to his version of events with a famous line from LL Cool J's "I Shot Ya (Remix)."

“N****z Ain’t Pop Since I Shot Ya,” Brown wrote.

See what Keith Murray had to say about Shawnna and Foxy Brown below.

