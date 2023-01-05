Young Thug Will Reportedly Face 8 Out Of 65 Charges During Upcoming Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
January 5, 2023
Young Thug will only be charged with eight out of the 65 offenses he's been hit with over the past seven months.
On Wednesday, January 4, the YSL founder attended a hearing for jury selection ahead of his trial. During the hearing, Judge Ural Glanville read off the lengthy list of allegations from the prosecution. The Grammy award-winning rapper, born Jeffrey Williams, was indicted with his YSL brethren on 56 counts, but his charges have grown to at least 65 since he's been in jail. Despite the allegations from the District Attorney's Office of Fulton County, Williams will only face eight charges during his upcoming trial.
CT 58: Possesion of Marijuana w/intent to distribute— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023
Ct. 59: Poss of Codeine w/intent to distribute
Ct. 60: Poss of Cocaine
Ct. 61: Poss of Firearm
Ct. 62: Poss of Machine Gun pic.twitter.com/vtqZ3mCNLD
According to Law & Crime reporter Cathy Russon, Williams will only be charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Codeine with intent to distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Machine Gun. During the hearing, Judge Glanville also read out the full list of allegations for all the potential jurors.
“Jeffrey Williams [Thug] and Atlanta-based hip-hop artists made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media," Judge Glanville read aloud. “YSL uses a variety of identifiers including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, as well as verbal and written identifiers. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang and some associates also claim the Blood subset gangs, Sex, Money, Murder or 30d. YSL associates often display their colors by wearing a green or red bandana on their person, a practice known as flagging."
Judge reads the allegations by the prosecution about YSL:— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023
Criminal street gang starting in late 2012.
Claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang, some also claim Sex, Money Murder or 30d.
Colors: Red for Blood, Green for Slime.
Use a variety of hand signs . #YoungThug 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wJOafxCiqH
With jury selection under way, it could take weeks to decide on 12 unbiased jurors for the trial. The judge said that it would take the first group of potential jurors four hours to listen to simple instructions and hear the entire indictment. Opening statements for the months-long trial are expected on January 9.
More allegations read: #YSL assc. make two-guns hand sign by forming pistols w/fingers & pointing them in opposite directions.— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023
BLAT (Blood Love All the Time)
SLAT (Slime Love All the Time)
Emojis include:green heart, green snake, blowing nose, green vomit.
2/2 #youngthug pic.twitter.com/ASk1jeVpDL
Jeffery Williams aka #YoungThug enters court on day 1 of jury selection. Stay here for updates throughout the day. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/AEI3VvMHLW— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023
Potential jurors begin to watch the (long) video. Judge Glanville begins by introducing the attorneys. #YoungThug pic.twitter.com/N9jfERIaKK— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 4, 2023