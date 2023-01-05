Young Thug Will Reportedly Face 8 Out Of 65 Charges During Upcoming Trial

According to Law & Crime reporter Cathy Russon, Williams will only be charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Codeine with intent to distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Machine Gun. During the hearing, Judge Glanville also read out the full list of allegations for all the potential jurors.



“Jeffrey Williams [Thug] and Atlanta-based hip-hop artists made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media," Judge Glanville read aloud. “YSL uses a variety of identifiers including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, as well as verbal and written identifiers. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang and some associates also claim the Blood subset gangs, Sex, Money, Murder or 30d. YSL associates often display their colors by wearing a green or red bandana on their person, a practice known as flagging."

