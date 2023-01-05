Young Thug Will Reportedly Face 8 Out Of 65 Charges During Upcoming Trial

By Tony M. Centeno

January 5, 2023

Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images

Young Thug will only be charged with eight out of the 65 offenses he's been hit with over the past seven months.

On Wednesday, January 4, the YSL founder attended a hearing for jury selection ahead of his trial. During the hearing, Judge Ural Glanville read off the lengthy list of allegations from the prosecution. The Grammy award-winning rapper, born Jeffrey Williams, was indicted with his YSL brethren on 56 counts, but his charges have grown to at least 65 since he's been in jail. Despite the allegations from the District Attorney's Office of Fulton County, Williams will only face eight charges during his upcoming trial.

According to Law & Crime reporter Cathy Russon, Williams will only be charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Codeine with intent to distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Machine Gun. During the hearing, Judge Glanville also read out the full list of allegations for all the potential jurors.

“Jeffrey Williams [Thug] and Atlanta-based hip-hop artists made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media," Judge Glanville read aloud. “YSL uses a variety of identifiers including colors, clothing, tattoos, hand signs, as well as verbal and written identifiers. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang and some associates also claim the Blood subset gangs, Sex, Money, Murder or 30d. YSL associates often display their colors by wearing a green or red bandana on their person, a practice known as flagging."

With jury selection under way, it could take weeks to decide on 12 unbiased jurors for the trial. The judge said that it would take the first group of potential jurors four hours to listen to simple instructions and hear the entire indictment. Opening statements for the months-long trial are expected on January 9.

See more scenes from yesterday's jury selection hearing below.

