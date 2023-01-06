Bam Margera Was 'Basically Pronounced Dead' While Recently Hospitalized
By Katrina Nattress
January 6, 2023
When news broke that Bam Margera was hospitalized last month, we knew he was suffering from pneumonia, tested positive for COVID-19, and was placed on a ventilator in the ICU, but what we didn't know is that he also endured five seizures and a blood infection, and was "basically pronounced dead" on December 8 and was on life support for 10 days.
The reality star told the full, horrific story during a visit to his former Jackass co-star Steve-o's Wild Ride! podcast.
“I basically was pronounced dead," he revealed during the interview. “I did not know that I had gnarly Covid, that my body was shutting down. And, er… I went into four seizures – each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."
“On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly falling off," Margera continued. "It got so swollen and puffy that it wouldn’t fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia.”
After the fifth seizure, Margera said he “couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat,” and was unconscious for eight days in the hospital. Thankfully, by December 10 he felt well enough to give fans a positive health update.
Listen to Margera's full conversation with Steve-o above.