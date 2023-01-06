The Dark Side Of 'Chrisley Knows Best'

On the next installment, “The Shady Bunch | Part 2,” Hagi explains the chaos that erupted behind the scenes in the Chrisley family after Todd and Julie were indicted for fraud. Specifically, the scorched earth tactic Todd used against his oldest children.

On a 2019 episode of Dr. Phil, Todd’s oldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, said her dad invited her to lunch in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he asked for her help in what might be the worst way possible. According to Campbell, Todd asked her to say in a public statement that she had slept with a Georgia state official and given them fake information about the Chrisley’s taxes. If she didn’t, Todd claimed he would post a sex tape of her along with nude photos he had supposedly purchased with her 21-year-old half-brother Chase Chrisley.

“I love that Dr. Phil is the moral authority for this family,” said Koul. “This is a worthless group of people.”

Todd and Julie ended up beating the state tax evasion case brought by the State of Georgia, thanks to mind numbingly dumb investigation practices. However, the couple were nailed on several charges of bank and federal tax fraud. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and his wife Julie was sentenced to seven. The pair maintained their innocence and stated they will appeal the conviction.

