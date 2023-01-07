6-Year-Old In Custody After Elementary School Shooting

A 6-year-old is in police custody following an elementary school shooting in Virginia that left a teacher seriously injured, local police confirmed via NBC News on Friday (January 6).

"This was not an accidental shooting," Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said while addressing reporters.

No students were injured during the incident, which took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, the department confirmed in an update shared on its Medium.com account.

The shooting took place inside a first-grade classroom when the child and teacher -- who knew each other prior to the incident -- were reported to be alone, Drew confirmed during an evening press conference.