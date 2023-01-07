Billy Idol 'Never Imagined' He'd Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It's official: Billy Idol's legacy will live on forever on Hollywood Boulevard!

The "White Wedding" singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (January 6) in a ceremony alongside his girlfriend China Chow, his family and a few famous friends, People reports.

"It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honored in this way," Idol, 67, said at the ceremony. "I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this. Initially, we did the music back in the mid-'70s during the punk rock time. There wasn't much hope or anything. We decided if there's nothing, there's no future, we're going to do what we love. And that's what I did. I did the music because I loved it. It wasn't for any other reason, really."

In addition to his children — Willem Wolfe, 34, and Bonnie Blue, 33, and their spouses and children, the following were also in attendance at the three-time Grammy Award nominee's ceremony: singer Henry Collins, OBEY founder Shepard Fairey, Walk-of-Famer Andy Madadian, actor Cliftin Collins Jr., longtime collaborator Steve Stevens and the Sex Pistols' Steve Jones, People reports. The former shared a few words of his own.

"Billy Idol has rock n roll in his veins and punk rock in his DNA. That is to say, he is the real thing, and maybe that's why we're here today," Collins said.

Idol went on to say he didn't expect his music career would last as long as it did. "We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years. I could never have imagined something like this. It's just incredible," he said.

Check out photos from the ceremony below: