WATCH: Customer Sought After Fatally Shooting Armed Robber In Restaurant

By Bill Galluccio

January 8, 2023

Man with Handgun in Holster
Photo: Getty Images

customer at a restaurant in Houston, Texas, fatally shot a masked man who was demanding money from other patrons.

The Houston Police Department said ten customers were eating at The Ranchito #4 taqueria when a masked man stormed in and started waving a gun around.

Several diners handed money to the robber while others took cover under a table. As the robber attempted to leave the restaurant, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and fired several times, striking the robber in the back.

As the robber stumbled to the door, the customer got up and shot him again at point-blank range. He then took the stolen money and returned it to the other customers.

When he went over to check the suspect's gun, he realized it was fake and angrily threw it across the restaurant.

The robber was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity.

The man who shot the robber and the other customers left before the police arrived. Officials said they want to speak with the man who opened fire. No charges have been filed, but it is unknown if authorities are planning to charge the customer who shot the robber.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.