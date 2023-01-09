If She Were To Die, ‘The Office’ Star Has Odd Request For Her Best Friend

“These (journals) are not all the things my kids need to know about me,” said Fischer. “So, I have a special agreement with Angela, they are in a special cabinet, and I showed Angela where they were, so if anything happens to me it is Angela’s job to go in and burn the journals.”

“Destroy them?!” Eilish exclaimed. “Oh my god dude. But this is your legacy though. You are you. People will want your words after you pass on.”

While she understands that she lives on through her writing, Fischer says those thoughts are just for her. It is the only way she felt comfortable enough to be honest with herself when she put pen to paper.

“You see patterns over time when you review your journals,” she said. “But it is so personal. I’m not sure... In order to give me the freedom to really write it down I need to know that Angela is going to burn them if anything happens.”

“And I told her I would torch them,” said Kinsey.

