Post Malone, Lizzo, And Red Hot Chili Peppers Headline Bottlerock Festival

In May of this year, the Bottlerock Festival will be having its 2023 edition in Napa Valley and as usual, the event has attracted some big names. Post Malone, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X headline the festival on the pop side of things, while Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Smashing Pumpkins will serve as more rock-oriented headliners.

The festival has a long history of combining some of the biggest acts in modern music with some of the most valuable legacy acts still touring. Headliners in the past have included Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and Imagine Dragons as well as acts like Metallica, Foo Fighters, and Neil Young.