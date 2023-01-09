Post Malone, Lizzo, And Red Hot Chili Peppers Headline Bottlerock Festival
By Lavender Alexandria
January 9, 2023
In May of this year, the Bottlerock Festival will be having its 2023 edition in Napa Valley and as usual, the event has attracted some big names. Post Malone, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X headline the festival on the pop side of things, while Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Smashing Pumpkins will serve as more rock-oriented headliners.
The festival has a long history of combining some of the biggest acts in modern music with some of the most valuable legacy acts still touring. Headliners in the past have included Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and Imagine Dragons as well as acts like Metallica, Foo Fighters, and Neil Young.
The BottleRock 2023 lineup is HERE! 🥳🎶— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 9, 2023
3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 10, at noon PT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KAxfofpzAz
Deeper in the lineup there are many more veteran acts including Wu-Tang Clan, The National, and Sheryl Crow. It's also filled out with dozens of great pop artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Bastille, Yung Gravy, and Jax. The lineup also has plenty for the indie crowd with standout performers like Japanese Breakfast and Phantogram, as well as some up-and-coming critical darlings like Jean Dawson and Sudan Archives.
The festival is officially scheduled for May 26th-28th and you can win VIP tickets through a giveaway on the Bottlerock Twitter. For everyone else, tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 10th.