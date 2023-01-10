03 Greedo Returns With New 'Free 03' Album Ahead Of His Release From Prison

The Los Angeles native has been in the rap game since 2010 following the release of his self-produced mixtapes like Bi-Polar (1-4), Everybody Weak and Money, Powder, Regrets. He released his debut album God Level via Alamo Records in 2018. A month later, Greedo received his 20-year sentence in prison.



Greedo, born Jason Jamal Jackson, has been behind bars since he was sentenced to 20 years in prison back in 2018. He was hit with drug and gun charges in 2016 after police found four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols in his car. Prior to his plea deal, he initially faced a 300-year sentence for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He became eligible for parole in 2020 and got a target release date for 2026.



03 Greedo is set to be released from prison on Thursday, January 12. Until he's official free, listen to Greedo's new project below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE