2023 Golden Globes: See All Of The Winners
By Sarah Tate
January 11, 2023
The 2023 Golden Globes took over Beverly Hills on Tuesday (January 10) to recognize the best performances from some of the most talented actors, directors and creators in Hollywood in a show hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored its picks of standout performances in both film and television during the 80th Golden Globes, including shoutouts to some of the biggest names in music like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, each earning a nod for best original song in a motion picture. Selena Gomez also was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building while Zendaya scored her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Euphoria.
In addition to the list of nominees, both Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were set to receive honorary awards during the night. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, presented to someone who has provided outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, while Ryan Murphy will be given the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.
Keep reading to see all the winners and nominees from the 2023 Golden Globes. Winners will be highlighted in bold.
Best Picture - Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture - Musical/Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director - Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Picture - Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture - Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julie Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in A Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Check back for updates on the night's winners.