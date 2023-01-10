2023 Golden Globes: See All Of The Winners

The 2023 Golden Globes took over Beverly Hills on Tuesday (January 10) to recognize the best performances from some of the most talented actors, directors and creators in Hollywood in a show hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored its picks of standout performances in both film and television during the 80th Golden Globes, including shoutouts to some of the biggest names in music like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, each earning a nod for best original song in a motion picture. Selena Gomez also was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building while Zendaya scored her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Euphoria.

In addition to the list of nominees, both Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were set to receive honorary awards during the night. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, presented to someone who has provided outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, while Ryan Murphy will be given the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.

Keep reading to see all the winners and nominees from the 2023 Golden Globes. Winners will be highlighted in bold.

Best Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Picture - Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture - Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julie Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in A Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

