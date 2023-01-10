Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X & More
By Sarah Tate
January 10, 2023
Bonnaroo is back and bigger than ever with its stacked list of performers for the 2023 festival, including headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is returning this summer with a full star-studded lineup waiting to welcome everyone back to The Farm. On Tuesday (January 10), organizers announced the lineup for the June 15-18, 2023 festival, held in Manchester, Tennessee.
In addition to the headliners, other performers set to take the stage during the four-day festival include: Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, Yung Gravy, Rina Sawayama, AFI and many more.
But that's not all! SuperJam, Outeroo lineup and additional late night sets will be announced at a later date.
Early access on-sale begins Thursday (January 12) at 10 a.m. CT. Learn more at the festival's website, and check out the full lineup below.
Fans couldn't get enough of the stacked lineup, with one Instagram user writing that "every single day is 🔥 such a well rounded lineup I'm excited to be back!" Even the artists couldn't contain their excitement, with Apashe writing, "so honored to be part of this legendary festival," Drew Holcomb saying, "See yall on the farm," and Three 6 Mafia declaring "IT'S A TENNESSEE THANG."