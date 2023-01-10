Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X & More

Bonnaroo is back and bigger than ever with its stacked list of performers for the 2023 festival, including headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is returning this summer with a full star-studded lineup waiting to welcome everyone back to The Farm. On Tuesday (January 10), organizers announced the lineup for the June 15-18, 2023 festival, held in Manchester, Tennessee.

In addition to the headliners, other performers set to take the stage during the four-day festival include: Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, Yung Gravy, Rina Sawayama, AFI and many more.

But that's not all! SuperJam, Outeroo lineup and additional late night sets will be announced at a later date.

Early access on-sale begins Thursday (January 12) at 10 a.m. CT. Learn more at the festival's website, and check out the full lineup below.