Eddie Murphy Reflects On Iconic Career As He Accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award

By Kelly Fisher

January 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Eddie Murphy took the stage to accept the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globe awards on Tuesday evening (January 10). The legendary actor reflected on his more-than four-decade career, including some of his most iconic roles.

“I’ve been in show business for 46 years and I’ve been in the movie business for 41 years,” Murphy said as he accepted the honor. “So this is a long time in the making (and is) greatly appreciated.”

Tracy Morgan hailed Murphy “a comedy rock star” as he delivered a speech before presenting the award. Reflecting on Murphy’s work, Morgan said that it’s “one of the greatest honors of my life to be here for you tonight, Eddie.”

Jamie Lee Curtis joined Morgan on stage following a montage of some of Murphy’s most unforgettable career moments, including his roles in Trading Places, Coming to America, Boomerang, The Nutty Professor, Mulan, Shrek, Mr. Church, Saturday Night Live and many more. Curtis applauded Murphy as “one of the most talented, funny and charismatic artists,” and was proud to join Morgan to present to Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Murphy attended the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony with fiancée Paige Butcher. He thanked her, his children and others during his acceptance speech.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association established the prestigious award named after film director and showman Cecil B. DeMille, who was the first recipient of the award in 1952, according to the Golden Globes. Other notable recipients over the years (historically selected by the HFPA Board of Directors) include Walt Disney, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks and more.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

