Eddie Murphy took the stage to accept the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globe awards on Tuesday evening (January 10). The legendary actor reflected on his more-than four-decade career, including some of his most iconic roles.

“I’ve been in show business for 46 years and I’ve been in the movie business for 41 years,” Murphy said as he accepted the honor. “So this is a long time in the making (and is) greatly appreciated.”

Tracy Morgan hailed Murphy “a comedy rock star” as he delivered a speech before presenting the award. Reflecting on Murphy’s work, Morgan said that it’s “one of the greatest honors of my life to be here for you tonight, Eddie.”

Jamie Lee Curtis joined Morgan on stage following a montage of some of Murphy’s most unforgettable career moments, including his roles in Trading Places, Coming to America, Boomerang, The Nutty Professor, Mulan, Shrek, Mr. Church, Saturday Night Live and many more. Curtis applauded Murphy as “one of the most talented, funny and charismatic artists,” and was proud to join Morgan to present to Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Murphy attended the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony with fiancée Paige Butcher. He thanked her, his children and others during his acceptance speech.