Missing Mom's Husband Searched How To Dispose A Woman's Body: Report

The husband of a missing Massachusetts woman is reported to have searched "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, Ana, 39, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who referred to Ana Walshe's disappearance as "suspicious," said "a number of items" were found during searches and will be processed and tested in relation to the case.

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by Brian and Ana Walshe, Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor Lynn Beland revealed on Monday (January 9).

Beland also said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice 4cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.