Missing Mom's Husband Searched How To Dispose A Woman's Body: Report
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2023
The husband of a missing Massachusetts woman is reported to have searched "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN.
Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, Ana, 39, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who referred to Ana Walshe's disappearance as "suspicious," said "a number of items" were found during searches and will be processed and tested in relation to the case.
A bloody knife was found in the home shared by Brian and Ana Walshe, Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor Lynn Beland revealed on Monday (January 9).
Beland also said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice 4cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.
Investigators were searching through the trash of a Peabody transfer station on Monday night, which a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed was in relation to the potential remains of the missing woman.
Crime scene tape was also placed around dumpsters at a Swampscott apartment complex where Brian Walshe's mother lives.
Brian Walshe reportedly told police he visited his mother on January 1, which was the last day he claimed to have seen his wife, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.
A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.
“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN.
Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.
Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.