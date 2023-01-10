Passenger Of DUI Driver Calls Cops On... The Cops

A passenger in a pickup truck called 911 about someone pursuing them in Washington state, except the ones chasing them are the cops, according to The Spokesman-Review.

This all began when a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted a Ford F-150 weaving between lanes around 12:30 a.m. Sunday (January 7) near Third Avenue and Route 27 in Spokane Valley, according to the agency. Trooper Ryan Senger suspected the driver was under the influence and activated his lights.

Instead of pulling over, the driver, identified as 28-year-old Amanda M. Baporis, allegedly drove another 10 miles at over 100 miles per hour and kept swerving. During the 911 call, Baporis reportedly told dispatchers the pursuit is violating her "constitutional rights."

“They called county 911, who transferred them to us,” Senger said. “It’s hilarious.”

Another trooper put a spike strip near Belmont Road, which busted one of the truck's tires and forced the vehicle off the road. Baporis and the two passengers inside the vehicle initially refused to get out of the vehicle, but they eventually conceded.

The 28-year-old driver claims the trooper isn't allowed to chase her under the state's reformed laws on high-speed police chases. This isn't true -- law enforcement can pursue people suspected of driving under the influence and among other suspicions. They also need authorization from their supervisors to conduct the pursuit, which Senger got.

The trooper found alcohol containers inside the vehicle and arrested Baporis for DUI and attempting to elude police. The other two passengers were released.

According to Senger this isn't the first time people called 911 during a pursuit.

“Unfortunately, people don’t understand we can still pursue," he explained. "If you’re getting pulled over, you need to pull over.”