Selena Gomez shared a heartwarming moment with her little sister on the red carpet as she arrived at the at the 80th Golden Globe awards ceremony on Tuesday evening (January 10).

The “Love You Like a Love Song” artist, actress and Rare Beauty founder stepped onto the carpet in a gorgeous purple gown. As she posed for photos, Gomez, 30, adorably waved her little sister over to her. Gomez’ sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9, ran to her in her golden dress. The two sisters shared a sweet embrace as they smiled for a photo with one another.

The two sisters are separated in age by more than two decades, though they clearly have a close bond. Gomez recently shared a mirror selfie on Instagram as the pair enjoyed a “sister date night,” among other heartfelt moments between the two.

Gracie has previously joined her big sister on red carpets, including for Disney’s Frozen 2 premiere in 2019, PEOPLE noted, sharing info about Gracie and her relationship with Gomez. The entertainment news hub also noted that the sister duo has previously gone viral on TikTok and had a few girls nights out together. The Only Murders in the Building star previously pledged on Instagram that she “will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful.”

See their sweet red carpet moment at the Golden Globes here: