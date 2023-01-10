Burna Boy is set to headline the first day of the festival. This comes after the Nigerian artist's banner year with the release of his sixth studio album Love, Damini. Meanwhile, Wizkid will headline the second day of the festival. He's sure to bring numerous classics from his debut LP Superstar to his latest album More Love, Less Ego to the stage. Along with the main stage, there will also be a special Piano People stage that will highlight the rise of the South African-born subgenre amapiano spearheaded by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles. More artists are expected to be added to the lineup later this year ahead of the festival.



Afro Nation held its first event in Ghana back in 2019. Since then, the massive festival has attracted thousands of fans to its grounds for high-octane performances from numerous international acts including including Megan Thee Stallion, Busy Signal, Afro B, Stefflon Don, Davido, Tems and plenty others. 2022 was a major year for the Afrobeats festival after it returned to Ghana, invaded Portugal and made its debut in Puerto Rico.



General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 1 p.m. EST. Register today to receive access to a special pre-sale.