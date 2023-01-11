Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
By Ginny Reese
January 11, 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that its closing five Arizona locations as a part of its latest round of layoffs. AZ Family reported that the following stores will close their doors for good:
- 2039 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
- 34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85086
- 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road Queen Creek AZ 85142
- 9590 East 22nd Street Tucson AZ 85748
- Buybuy BABY - 7475 North La Cholla Blvd. Tucson AZ 85741
According to CNBC, the company's chief transformation officer tole has been eliminated. CEO Sue Gove wrote in an email to employees, "While we have taken several important initial steps in our turnaround plan with strong execution, our Q3 2022 results signal that it will take longer to translate actions into outcomes."
In August, Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would begin closing stores and laying off workers to help its business. So far it has closed about 150 of its stores and cut its workforce by 20 percent.
In the previous round of closures, two Arizona locations were closed: a store off of Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and a store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson.