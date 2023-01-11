Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that its closing five Arizona locations as a part of its latest round of layoffs. AZ Family reported that the following stores will close their doors for good:

2039 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85215

34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85086

21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road Queen Creek AZ 85142

9590 East 22nd Street Tucson AZ 85748

Buybuy BABY - 7475 North La Cholla Blvd. Tucson AZ 85741

According to CNBC, the company's chief transformation officer tole has been eliminated. CEO Sue Gove wrote in an email to employees, "While we have taken several important initial steps in our turnaround plan with strong execution, our Q3 2022 results signal that it will take longer to translate actions into outcomes."