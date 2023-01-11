Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores

By Ginny Reese

January 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that its closing five Arizona locations as a part of its latest round of layoffs. AZ Family reported that the following stores will close their doors for good:

  • 2039 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
  • 34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85086
  • 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road Queen Creek AZ 85142
  • 9590 East 22nd Street Tucson AZ 85748
  • Buybuy BABY - 7475 North La Cholla Blvd. Tucson AZ 85741

According to CNBC, the company's chief transformation officer tole has been eliminated. CEO Sue Gove wrote in an email to employees, "While we have taken several important initial steps in our turnaround plan with strong execution, our Q3 2022 results signal that it will take longer to translate actions into outcomes."

In August, Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would begin closing stores and laying off workers to help its business. So far it has closed about 150 of its stores and cut its workforce by 20 percent.

In the previous round of closures, two Arizona locations were closed: a store off of Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and a store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.