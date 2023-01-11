Damages Could Top $1 Billion As California Residents Brace For More Storms

An onslaught of severe storms has battered California since the beginning of the year, leaving at least 17 people dead and causing an estimated $1 billion in damages.

While southern California is getting a reprieve from the wet weather on Wednesday (January 11), central and northern California are dealing with more rain and snow. The storms are also bringing gale-force winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

"While the wave of moisture aims for Oregon, parts of Central and Southern California will get a break from the heavy rainfall," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Some areas could see an additional six inches of rain, which could cause flash floods and lead to landslides. Higher elevations could see even more snow on top of the ten feet they have already received over the past two weeks.

"The active pattern [is] great news across the mountain ranges, in terms of building snowpack for later use; however, the heavy rain, gusty winds, and snow will all be impactful to California," Bauer said.

Even more severe storms are in the forecast as four more "atmospheric rivers" are heading toward the state over the next ten days.

"More precipitation is expected to spread across the majority of California again on Saturday," Bauer warned.