Fans React To Gunna's Return To Social Media
By Lavender Alexandria
January 11, 2023
Gunna has returned to social media for the first time in over two months, but the reactions from fans and even some fellow rappers haven't exactly been glowing. The controversy began when Gunna posted to his Instagram last night with a caption addressing his arrest and plea deal amid the ongoing Young Stoner Life RICO trial and calling for the release of fellow rappers Young Thug and Yak Gotti.
Fans and fellow rappers took one part of the message to be in particularly bad faith, the hashtag #YslTheLabel. One of the major accusations involved in the recent RICO trial of many members of the Young Stoner Life music label is whether or not YSL itself also served as a criminal gang on top of the music it's released. Just a few weeks ago a video leaked to social media of Gunna allegedly admitting in court as a part of his plea deal that YSL was in fact a gang.
R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN 😢🕊️— WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 11, 2023
When the video first leaked it caused an outcry from many of Gunna's fans and a number of fellow rappers, accusing him of snitching. Those accusations returned even stronger in response to the new Instagram post. Gunna also reactivated his Twitter account to pay tribute to fellow YSL rapper Lil Keed, who passed away while Gunna was in jail earlier this year. That post didn't go over well either, particularly with Keed's brother Lil Gotit who took to Instagram to denounce Gunna's tweet. Gunna was released last month after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors agreeing to time served and the suspension of the rest of his sentence.