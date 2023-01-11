Fans React To Gunna's Return To Social Media

Gunna has returned to social media for the first time in over two months, but the reactions from fans and even some fellow rappers haven't exactly been glowing. The controversy began when Gunna posted to his Instagram last night with a caption addressing his arrest and plea deal amid the ongoing Young Stoner Life RICO trial and calling for the release of fellow rappers Young Thug and Yak Gotti.

Fans and fellow rappers took one part of the message to be in particularly bad faith, the hashtag #YslTheLabel. One of the major accusations involved in the recent RICO trial of many members of the Young Stoner Life music label is whether or not YSL itself also served as a criminal gang on top of the music it's released. Just a few weeks ago a video leaked to social media of Gunna allegedly admitting in court as a part of his plea deal that YSL was in fact a gang.